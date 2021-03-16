Gunmen abduct RCC, Polaris Bank staffers in Oyo

Some gunmen on Monday evening stormed a quarry site in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and kidnapped two persons working with a construction company and a commercial bank.

New Telegraph learnt Tuesday that the gunmen stormed the quarry site located along Ijebu-Ode/Ibadan Road and kidnapped the victims, who a source said were identified as: Mr. Popoola Isaac, a staff of RCC, and Mr. Ismail Adeoye, a staff of Polaris Bank.

The incident occurred at Dalli Village (Binu Quarry), along Ibadan – Ijebu-Ode Road and it was immediately reported at the Idi Ayunre police station, New Telegraph learnt.

The kidnap of the duo came a few months after some gunmen stormed a quarry site at Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan and kidnapped some workers.

The Public Relations Officer of the state’s Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, while confirming the abduction, however, said tha efforts were being intensified to get the victims released.

