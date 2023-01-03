News Top Stories

Gunmen abduct retired army chief, children in Zamfara

Gunmen on Sunday night reportedly kidnapped Col Rabi’u Yandoto (rtd) and his two children on the Gusau-Tsafe road in Zamfara State. An indigene of the area, Mohammed Hassan, said Yandoto was going to his hometown with his two children when they were ambushed by gangsters and taken to the forest.

 

The source said: “The bandits ambushed the retired Colonel on Sunday night and kidnapped him along with his two children and two other victims. “We heard gunshots and started running into the bush for fear of the bandits but later realised that Yandoto was their target.”

Yandoto is the leader of the Zamfara All Progressives Congress political group ‘Wake da Shinkafa’ aiming to ensure Senator Kabiru Marafa does not win the Zamfara Central senatorial poll.

 

The ex-military officer is the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Coordinator in Zamfara. All efforts to speak to police spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu were unsuccessful as he could not be reached on the phone as of the time of filing this report.

 

