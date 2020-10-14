Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct Sun Correspondent’s wife in Calabar

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Clement James, Calabar

Gunmen have again abducted the wife of the Cross River State Correspondent of the Sun newspaper, Uduak Judex Okoro. This latest abduction is coming barely seven years after she was first kidnapped while returning from Lagos in 2013.
The incident, which occurred on Tuesday at about 8.30pm along Big Qua in the heart of Calabar, has sent jitters down the spines of all journalists in the state.
Describing incident as traumatic, her husband, Mr. Okoro, who is also the Chairman of the Correspondent Chapel in the state, said his entire family has been thrown into apprehension since the incident.
“My wife had gone to collect a debt that a customer owed her at about 8.30pm on Tuesday evening.  As she came out and entered into her car, because she was with her niece, Edidiong, a young man came and knocked on the door of the car.  When she opened the door to know what he was looking for, he pointed gun at her, drew her out while shooting into the air,” Okoro said.
He added that Edidiong raised the alarm and ran away for safety when she saw the young man pull out his gun, explaining that they abandoned the vehicle and did not go after the wife’s niece as she was taken to an unknown destination.
“It was my wife’s niece that called to tell me that my wife had been kidnapped.  I asked her where she was and she told me.  I rushed there only to see her niece and the car.  I had to drive the car home but I later discovered that she did not carry her phones.  They were all in the car,” Okoro explained.
As at the time of filing this report, no contact had been made and the where abouts of his wife remains unknown.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Police arrest taskforce members for beating keke operator to coma

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

The Ebonyi State Police Command, has arrested two suspected taskforce members for allegedly beating a tricycle operator, Mike Obasi into a coma. The suspects, popularly known as ‘2Face’ and one other, allegedly descended on Obasi at the International Market in Abakaliki metropolis for wrong parking which the taskforce members saw as obstruction. It was learnt […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Osun bans celebration at Osun-Osogbo Festival

Posted on Author Reporter

  Osun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Obawale Adebisi has announced that the yearly Osogbo Festival will not hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the statement released on Wednesday, the Osun State government issued a stern warning against social activities/events in the state, including gatherings at the Osun-Osogbo Festival. According to the […]
Metro & Crime

Detained man shoots police officer dead at station

Posted on Author Reporter

    A police officer has been shot dead at Croydon Police Station in south London. The officer was shot by a man who was being detained at the custody centre in Windmill Lane. It is believed the suspect was taken to the station, where he was searched, before producing a weapon and firing it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: