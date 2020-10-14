Gunmen abduct Sun Correspondent’s wife in Calabar

Clement James, Calabar

Gunmen have again abducted the wife of the Cross River State Correspondent of the Sun newspaper, Uduak Judex Okoro. This latest abduction is coming barely seven years after she was first kidnapped while returning from Lagos in 2013.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday at about 8.30pm along Big Qua in the heart of Calabar, has sent jitters down the spines of all journalists in the state.

Describing incident as traumatic, her husband, Mr. Okoro, who is also the Chairman of the Correspondent Chapel in the state, said his entire family has been thrown into apprehension since the incident.

“My wife had gone to collect a debt that a customer owed her at about 8.30pm on Tuesday evening. As she came out and entered into her car, because she was with her niece, Edidiong, a young man came and knocked on the door of the car. When she opened the door to know what he was looking for, he pointed gun at her, drew her out while shooting into the air,” Okoro said.

He added that Edidiong raised the alarm and ran away for safety when she saw the young man pull out his gun, explaining that they abandoned the vehicle and did not go after the wife’s niece as she was taken to an unknown destination.

“It was my wife’s niece that called to tell me that my wife had been kidnapped. I asked her where she was and she told me. I rushed there only to see her niece and the car. I had to drive the car home but I later discovered that she did not carry her phones. They were all in the car,” Okoro explained.

As at the time of filing this report, no contact had been made and the where abouts of his wife remains unknown.

