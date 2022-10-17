News

Gunmen abduct three children in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

*One rescued by vigilance group

Suspected gunmen in army uniforms have reportedly invaded Aseyori community in Alagbado area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, abducting three young male children. One of the three abductees was, however, reported to have been rescued by the vigilance group in the area who gave the attackers a hot chase.

It was learnt that the hoodlums, who reportedly shot sporadically into the air, attacked the residence of one man, identified as Lukman Aliyu, a scrap metal dealer.

The incident, which caused pandemonium, saw people running helter skelter for dear lives, while three young boys of the business man were later discovered to have been kidnapped by the attackers.

The father of the boys, who narrated the happening, said that he had just put off the generating set and entered the house to sleep when he heard strange noises from the attackers.

“They threatened to kill me and members of my family. We locked ourselves inside one room, five of us including my wife. But the hoodlums broke into the house and took away the three children. It was dark as there was no public power supply,” he said.

Sources in the area said that members of the vigilance group in the area acted promptly when informed about the development and chased after the kidnappers towards Shao town when one of the three abducted boys was rescued.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

