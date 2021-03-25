Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct three farm managers in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Six armed men have abducted three farm managers, two men and a lady, at Pampo community in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State. The gunmen, said to have dressed in Army uniforms, reportedly shot into the air when they arrived in a Hilux van at one of the two farms the victims operate. The invaders got hold of the chief security officer (CSO) in the farm and locked him inside one room, before they took away the two farm workers in the first poultry farm. On their way out of the community, the armed men also abducted the manager of the second farm, Mirola Farms.

The owner of Mirola Farms said that the kidnappers had contacted him and the owner of the first farm. He said the gunmen asked for N15 million for each of the victims. According to him, the kidnappers spoke like Fulani “in the way they spoke in Yoruba language when we talked on the phone”. He said: “On Monday, about 4.30pm, six suspected kidnappers in Army uniforms, armed with AK47 rifles, abducted three farm managers on our farms. “They took two farm managers and on their way out of the first farm, they branched to my farm to take my own farm manager too, making three people kidnapped; two males and one female. “The matter has been reported to the police. The police have discovered that the suspected kidnappers are still around a location in Lasoju community in the state.

“We have been contacted by them. They demanded N15 million each for the kidnapped people, making a total of N45 million. We begged them to take N1 million for the three people, we told them that we’re poor farmers. They said we should go and get good money before they would release our people.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, said the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, had drafted officers and men of the command to go after the kidnappers and rescue the victims. The PPRO promised that the kidnappers would soon be apprehended and the victims released to their families.

