Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct three Kogi Poly students, lecturer

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Comment(0)

Three Kogi State Polytechnic Students, including a female, identified as Jummai, in Osara Campus, were on Monday morning kidnapped by unknown gunmen.
Also abducted was a lecturer of the newly established Kogi State University of Science and Technology, Itakpe, all in the Central Senatorial District of the state.
Eyewitness account indicated that the students and the lecturer were kidnapped while returning from a night vigil at the Living Faith Church Osara, a distance of about five minutes drive from their school.
The kidnappers, who were said to be carrying assorted dangerous weapons including AK-47 rifles, swooped on their victims along the Abuja-Lokoja-Okene highway and forcefully dragged them into the forest.
A community leader in Osara, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident and described the highway as “very dangerous to ply for motorists” especially those on night journeys.
According to him, this year alone, not less than 12 cases of robbery and kidnapping have been recorded in the area, adding that communities living around the highway are living in fear.
He also called on the state government, the police and other security agencies in the state to do more to arrest the security situation in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Catholic priest abducted in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

  A yet to be identified Roman Catholic priest has been abducted in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The priest was reportedly kidnapped around Yangoji, a community around Kwali area council in the FCT, on Sunday. Confirming the incident in a statement on Monday, the FCT Police Command said it has launched an operation for […]
Metro & Crime

Niger to reactivate website portal with N41m

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Niger State government on Thursday said the reactivation of its website portal will cost N41million. The government said when reactivated, the website ease ways of carrying out businesses with both private and corporate bodies in a very conducive manner. Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Engr Abubakar Baba Aliyu made the disclosure at a […]
Metro & Crime

Newly married woman shot dead in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Armed men yesterday killed a 20-year-old housewife, Mary Ali, in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State. Ali, who hailed from Usha in Agatu Local Government Area of the state, recently completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). A witness, who pleaded anonymity, said “Mary was gruesomely murdered this morning while on her way to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica