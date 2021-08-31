Gunmen abduct three Kogi Poly students, lecturer

Three Kogi State Polytechnic Students, including a female, identified as Jummai, in Osara Campus, were on Monday morning kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Also abducted was a lecturer of the newly established Kogi State University of Science and Technology, Itakpe, all in the Central Senatorial District of the state.

Eyewitness account indicated that the students and the lecturer were kidnapped while returning from a night vigil at the Living Faith Church Osara, a distance of about five minutes drive from their school.

The kidnappers, who were said to be carrying assorted dangerous weapons including AK-47 rifles, swooped on their victims along the Abuja-Lokoja-Okene highway and forcefully dragged them into the forest.

A community leader in Osara, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident and described the highway as “very dangerous to ply for motorists” especially those on night journeys.

According to him, this year alone, not less than 12 cases of robbery and kidnapping have been recorded in the area, adding that communities living around the highway are living in fear.

He also called on the state government, the police and other security agencies in the state to do more to arrest the security situation in the state.

