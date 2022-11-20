Gunmen abduct three persons in Kwara, demand N100m ransom

Gunmen reportedly struck at Oko-Olowo, a suburb of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, in the wee hours of Saturday, abducting three persons.

The victims are a young cleric, Alfa Sofiu Amolegbe, his two sons, Aliyu and Fasansi. The kidnappers were, however, said to have abandoned Fasansi, thinking he was dead from injuries he reportedly sustained from gunshots rained on him by the kidnappers. He is said to be recuperating at a private hospital in Ilorin.

It was learnt that the trio were attacked at their private residence in Oko-Olowo along Ilorin-Jebba Expressway after the suspected kidnappers had removed the burglary of a window in the building.

A family source said the kidnappers have contacted the family, demanding an N100m ransom.

