Gunmen abduct three police officers in Ogun 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Gunmen have reportedly abducted three police officers in Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that the police officers were abducted on Wednesday at Wasinmi, in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

They were reportedly abducted in broad daylight.

It was further gathered that, the cops had visited Ogun State from Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State, in the course of an investigation before they were abducted.

They were said to have been duly booked at the police division in Wasinmi, before they left for their place of primary assignment.

A sources within the police force told our correspondent that, the officers, led by Inspector Oladipo Olayemi, were captured on the road by their abductors, who accosted them at about 2:30pm.

“The officers were abducted while on their way to carrying out an assignment. The hoodlums stopped their vehicle midway and waylaid them.

“But the commercial driver, who was conveying the police officers managed to escape from the kidnappers.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ewekoro had led his men in a rescue mission of the missing policemen,” the source said.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi, however, said, only one police officer was involved in the abduction.

 

