Gunmen abduct three traders, driver in Ogun

Gunmen have abducted three traders and a driver at Olubo village, on the Abeokuta-Imala-Ayetoro Road in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State. The victims were returning from Ilara market in Imeko- Afon Local Government Area of the state. The victims were kidnapped on Tuesday night at Olubo village, the same spot where a medical doctor and a nurse travelling from Imeko town, were abducted about a month ago. The health workers were later released after an undisclosed amount of money was paid as ransom by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

Residents of Olubo, Obada- Idi Emi, Imeko-Afon and Ilara yesterday afternoon barricaded the road to protest the latest abduction. Their action hampered vehicular movement, as many travellers were left stranded on the road. New Telegraph learnt that five other passengers travelling in the same Toyota Avensis (Verso) SUV with registration number FFF 654 TK were, however, spared by the kidnappers. Narrating their ordeal, Mrs. Akewugberu and Mrs. Rofiat Oladeinde, who survived the abduction, said the commercial vehicle was abruptly stopped by four gunmen, who shot sporadically into the air.

They explained that the gunmen, armed with AK-47 rifles and machetes, abducted the driver and three women who were selected randomly among the passengers. They added that the abductors also spared a Fulani and two Hausa passengers among them.

They explained that the hoodlums robbed them of their money and handsets. Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Ogun Police Command, Bolanle Muritala, who arrived at the spot where the victims were abducted in a police helicopter marked 5N-GEJ, appealed to the residents to remove the barricade on the road, saying that police were already on the trail of the abductors. “We are going after the abductors; that is why we are here. We shall definitely get them,” Muritala said.

A relative of one of the victims, Eunice Oladele, said she personally dropped her sister at a motor park on her way to Ilara on Tuesday morning, adding that she was shocked to learn that she had been kidnapped on her way back to Abeokuta. Speaking in an emotion laden voice, Eunice said the kidnappers were yet to establish any contact with the family members. Also speaking with our correspondent, husband of one of the victims, Mutiu Oderinde, said his wife, Jelilat, travelled to Ilara market for trading to help her mother, who, according to him, was unable to go due to illness. Oderinde, who was crying profusely, appealed to the state government and security agencies to secure the release of his wife and other abductees unhurt.

The Chairman, Park Management, Ayetoro Motor Park, Abeokuta, Babatunde Adelakun, said the kidnapped driver was his employee. Adelakun said there were 48 police checkpoints, including 10 Highway Patrol teams, from Abeokuta to Ilara. The chairman berated the police for not doing their best in protecting travellers on the road.

