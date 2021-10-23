Gunmen abduct two little girls in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Gunmen, suspected to kidnappers, have abducted two little girls in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The girls, of nursery and kindergarten classes, were at gunpoint forcefully taken away while in their mother’s car.

The incident, which had created tension within Akure metropolis, occurred in Leo axis of the state capital.

The mother of the victim was driving into their compound around 8:00 pm on Friday in her ash coloured Toyota Camry, when the gunmen waylaid her and took the children away along with the car.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Funmi Odunlami, disclosed that the mother of the kids reported the case at the police station shortly after it happened.

