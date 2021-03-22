Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct widow of Late Ekiti Surveyor General

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

A staff of the Ado Local Government, Ekiti State, Mrs. Funmilola Osalusi has been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen and whisked away to unknown destination.
The  victim is the widow of the late Ekiti State Surveyor-General, Mr. Felix Oladapo Osalusi, who died barely a year ago.
Explaining how the incident happened, Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said that the woman  was abducted on Saturday evening by three gun-wielding men.
The PPRO added that the incident occurred at Mrs Osalusi’s residence located behind the office the  Nigeria  Immigration service, Federal Polytechnic Road in Ado Ekiti metropolis.
Abutu said the incident happened around 9:20pm, when the woman was said to have been tricked by abductors out of the gate and silently ferried her away in their car.

