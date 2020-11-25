Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct wife, son of Atiku’s security detail

*Elder brother of Adamawa House’s Majority Leader also kidnapped

Suspected gunmen have abducted the wife and son of a security detail of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
The kidnappers were believed to have gone for the said aid to Atiku, whose name is not given but confirmed to be a police personnel, but took his wife and son when they did not meet the man.
Sources said Wednesday that the incident took place in the night of Monday in Yolde-Pate, Yola, when the target was believed to be still around after reportedly having come to town with Atiku for the weekend.
“The kidnappers believed that the police personnel, being so close to Atiku, would have money, so they went for him but took his wife and son when they did not find him,” a source said.
It was also learnt Wednesday morning that a brother of one of the state lawmakers was abducted about the same time elsewhere in Adamawa State.
Local sources said an elder brother of the state Majority Leader Hammantukur Yetisuri was abducted from his home in Jada Mbulo by gunmen who demanded N50 million as ransom.
The sources said the gunmen got to the community around 2am shooting into the area and breaking into the house of the lawmaker’s brother.
“They got away with the man, shouting that they would not return the man unless the family paid N50 million,” a source said.
The Public Relations Officer of the Adamawa State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the two abductions, including the aid to Atiku being a police officer, but he did not give names.
He gave assurance that the police would do everything to free the abducted people and bring the gunmen to book.

