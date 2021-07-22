Gunmen abducts Bayelsa SSG’s mother second time in 8 years

…we’re on their trail – Police

For the second time in eight years, gunmen dressed in military camouflage on Tuesday night stormed the residence of Mrs. Betinah Benson, who is the mother of the Secretary to Bayelsa State Government (SSG), Mr. Kombowei Benson, and kidnapped her to an unknown destination. New Telegraph gathered that the attack on the victim, aged 80, was carried out on Tuesday night, July 20, at her residence in the Old Assembly Quarters, Azikoro Road, Yenagoa. The 80-year-old mother of the SSG was kidnapped for the second time in eight years on Tuesday night after she was first abducted in January 2013, and was freed by the police after one week in kidnappers’ den.

Confirming the incident, by the state’s Police Command in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, said some of the suspects have been arrested, while the Police was on the trail of others. The statement reads: “The Bayelsa State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the rescue of Madam Betinah Benson and arrest of the suspects.

“Madam Betinah Benson 80 years was kidnapped on 20th July 2021, at about at about 2300 hours at her residence at Old Legislative Quarters, Azikoro Road, Yenagoa. The kidnappers who were dressed in military camouflage stormed the residence; and kidnapped the victim to an unknown destination.” The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Mike Okoli and other detectives have visited the scene and investigation is in progress.

