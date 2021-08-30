Metro & Crime

Gunmen allegedly strangle Na’Allah’s eldest son in his bedroom

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Gunmen on Saturday night murdered the eldest son of Senate Minority Leader, Senator Bala Na Allah, Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na Allah. He was found dead in his bedroom at Malali area of Kaduna metropolis. Our Correspondent learnt that Abdukarim, a 36-year-old pilot married recently. He was said to have been tied and strangled while the assailants escaped with his vehicle and personal belongings. While the police authorities were yet to issue a statement on the murder, one of the aide to Senator Na Allah, Garba Mohammad confirmed the tragic incident to newsmen in Kaduna. Muhammad said the assailants had gained entrance to the house through the roof behind the house and entered his section through the ceiling. “The killers took his ve    hicle and personal belongings. They gained entrance to the house through the roof behind the house and  entered his section through the ceiling.” He further said a neighbour’s security guard had noticed the gate of the deceased home opened and raised the alarm which led to the discovery of the remains of the diseased. Mohammed also said the funeral prayers of the deceased will hold at Yahaya road while burial will take place at Unguwan Sarki cemetery. Senator Na Allah is said to have three sons who are all pilots

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Rotary Club partners Ogun, donates generator for health centre

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla As part of the moves to enhance adequate health service delivery in various communities in the state, the Rotary Club of Magboro New Town Wednesday partnered Ogun State on health interventions. Speaking while donating a generator set to Oke-Afa Magboro Primary Health Centre in Ogun State, the District Governor of the Club, […]
Metro & Crime

Motorists groan as tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A driver and his assistant escaped death yesterday when a fuel tanker crashed and exploded at Magboro bus stop on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Thousands of motorists and commuters were held for several hours in gridlock caused by the explosion. Witnesses said the incident occurred about 4.15am while the driver was trying to make a U-turn […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, kidnap 18 in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Armed bandits have again visited Niger State attacking Kapana Community in Munya Local Government Area killing one person and abducting 18 others. The bandits, who stormed the community on Tuesday night, according to a source said they shot sporadically to scare the villagers and wounded several of them who tried to escape. The source, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica