Gunmen allegedly strangle Na’Allah’s eldest son in his bedroom

Gunmen on Saturday night murdered the eldest son of Senate Minority Leader, Senator Bala Na Allah, Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na Allah. He was found dead in his bedroom at Malali area of Kaduna metropolis. Our Correspondent learnt that Abdukarim, a 36-year-old pilot married recently. He was said to have been tied and strangled while the assailants escaped with his vehicle and personal belongings. While the police authorities were yet to issue a statement on the murder, one of the aide to Senator Na Allah, Garba Mohammad confirmed the tragic incident to newsmen in Kaduna. Muhammad said the assailants had gained entrance to the house through the roof behind the house and entered his section through the ceiling. “The killers took his ve hicle and personal belongings. They gained entrance to the house through the roof behind the house and entered his section through the ceiling.” He further said a neighbour’s security guard had noticed the gate of the deceased home opened and raised the alarm which led to the discovery of the remains of the diseased. Mohammed also said the funeral prayers of the deceased will hold at Yahaya road while burial will take place at Unguwan Sarki cemetery. Senator Na Allah is said to have three sons who are all pilots
