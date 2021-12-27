Gunmen ambush, behead 40-year old woman in Delta

One Mrs. Oghale Lucky Napoleon, a 40-year old woman, has been beheaded by unknown gunmen at Owodokpokpo-Igbide in Isoko Local Government Area of Delta State while her husband, Mr. Napoleon escaped with bullet wounds during the attack. This came barely 48 hours after a lawmaker, representing Ughelli South constituency, Hon Reuben Izezi, was waylaid within the state by gunmen who opened fire on his vehicle. He is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. The woman, a.k.a Ine, was said to have gone to the farm with her husband, before she was gruesomely murdered. The attack may not be unconnected with the festering crisis between the people of Okpolo-Enhwe and Igbide. Okpolo-Enhwe indigenes allegedly besieged the bushes of Owodokpokpo-Igbide and ambushed the victim and her husband in their farmland. A member of the Isoko Development Union (IDU), names withheld lamented that the aggression from Okpolo-Enhwe took everyone by surprise. He said there have been rapprochements and refrains from marriages and social visits in the two communities because of the hostility.
Related Articles
Sporadic gunshots, chaos, as Imo Assembly suspends six members
The Imo House of Assembly was on Thursday plunged into bedlam as the parliament effected the suspension of six lawmakers for alleged unparliamentary conduct. The Assembly Complex was also besieged by thugs, armed policemen and other armed men, whose identities could not be ascertained at press time, thereby creating a tense atmosphere while parliamentary proceedings […]
Oyo robbery: Three more gang members arrested – Police
Three more members of the gang that robbed a First Bank branch in Okeho, in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State have been arrested, the Police announced on Tuesday. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed that the three were arrested with the cooperation of local hunters, vigilante […]
Scammers divert JAMB’s ad hoc staff’s allowances
Regina Otokpa, Abuja Over a dozen fraudsters have diverted over N10 million from an intranet site of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), after altering profiles of the Board’s ad hoc staff, carting away their allowances. Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, who made this known on Wednesday in Abuja, said the fraud was uncovered after a careful […]
