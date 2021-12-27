Gunmen ambush, behead 40-year old woman in Delta

One Mrs. Oghale Lucky Napoleon, a 40-year old woman, has been beheaded by unknown gunmen at Owodokpokpo-Igbide in Isoko Local Government Area of Delta State while her husband, Mr. Napoleon escaped with bullet wounds during the attack. This came barely 48 hours after a lawmaker, representing Ughelli South constituency, Hon Reuben Izezi, was waylaid within the state by gunmen who opened fire on his vehicle. He is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. The woman, a.k.a Ine, was said to have gone to the farm with her husband, before she was gruesomely murdered. The attack may not be unconnected with the festering crisis between the people of Okpolo-Enhwe and Igbide. Okpolo-Enhwe indigenes allegedly besieged the bushes of Owodokpokpo-Igbide and ambushed the victim and her husband in their farmland. A member of the Isoko Development Union (IDU), names withheld lamented that the aggression from Okpolo-Enhwe took everyone by surprise. He said there have been rapprochements and refrains from marriages and social visits in the two communities because of the hostility.

