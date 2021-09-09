Metro & Crime

Gunmen ambush, kill, burn 3 policemen, patrol van in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

There was uneasy calm at Umutu, Obeti and Oliogo towns and their neighbouring villages in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday as suspected gunmen attacked the patrol van of a police squad, killed and set them ablaze.

The victims who were officers attached to Umutu Divisional Police Headquarters, were ambushed by the hoodlums at a checkpoint mounted by the victims at the early hours of yesterday along Obeti/ Oliogo highway. The ill-fated patrol van, a Toyota Sienna that was recently donated to the Umutu Division was burnt by the hoodlums. A source in Umutu said, “It is regrettable that the gunmen killed the policemen on their arrival at the checkpoint, dumped their bodies in their van and set it ablaze.” He said they were burnt beyond recognition in the Toyota Sienna patrol vehicle.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the killing, said the murdered include the Prince of Orhuwhorun, Eric Takerere, two mobile policemen and their rifles snatched and the attempted murder of his brother, Prince Franklyn Takerere. He said men of the Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS), have painstakingly arrested one Godspower Agabarhayowe ‘a.k.a Ganagana, a 27 year old boy and Tony Edwin, 27 year also, have been arrested over their involvement. “They led the police operatives to their hideout in Udu, Warri and Aladja area where six suspects namely Onoriode Shefo ‘a.k.a’ Chikago, ‘M’ age 36 years, Omagbeosa Sholla ‘M’ age 30 years, Godwin Obukoemu ‘a.k.a’ Million ‘M’ age 30 years, Ejime Mugagbam ‘M’ age 34 years, Ejiroghenen Nushe ‘M’ age 24 years and Egho Monday ‘M’ age 28 years were arrested,” Edafe said. He said the suspects have all confessed to the crime. He said they thereafter led the operatives to their armoury where two AK47 rifles, one pump action gun, one locally made pistol, four magazines, 76 rounds of live ammunition and 38 rounds of live cartridges, were recovered. He said no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

We shall be back, gunmen warn Uzodinma’s kinsmen

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

…as locals flee home, market deserted Apprehension has continued to mount following last Saturday’s attack on the Omuma country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State by armed men believed to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).   This is also as members of the community are fleeing their homes. The major […]
Metro & Crime

Jealous wife baths husband’s lover with hot water in church

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A 37-year-old house wife, Mrs Joy Sunday has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly pouring hot water on one Justina Ameh, who she accused of sleeping with her husband.   The suspect reportedly stormed the Spring of Life Global Ministry Church situated at Giwa area of Agbado in Ifo Local Government […]
Metro & Crime

Death toll in Mile 12 crisis rises to three as police arrest 48

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

More facts have emerged on what led to the killing of three people when a section of the Hausa community rose against another at Gengere community, Mile 12 Market, Lagos State. Yesterday, the police said they had arrested 48 suspects in connection with the crisis. This came as one person was killed yesterday in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica