Gunmen ambush, kill, burn 3 policemen, patrol van in Delta

There was uneasy calm at Umutu, Obeti and Oliogo towns and their neighbouring villages in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday as suspected gunmen attacked the patrol van of a police squad, killed and set them ablaze.

The victims who were officers attached to Umutu Divisional Police Headquarters, were ambushed by the hoodlums at a checkpoint mounted by the victims at the early hours of yesterday along Obeti/ Oliogo highway. The ill-fated patrol van, a Toyota Sienna that was recently donated to the Umutu Division was burnt by the hoodlums. A source in Umutu said, “It is regrettable that the gunmen killed the policemen on their arrival at the checkpoint, dumped their bodies in their van and set it ablaze.” He said they were burnt beyond recognition in the Toyota Sienna patrol vehicle.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the killing, said the murdered include the Prince of Orhuwhorun, Eric Takerere, two mobile policemen and their rifles snatched and the attempted murder of his brother, Prince Franklyn Takerere. He said men of the Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS), have painstakingly arrested one Godspower Agabarhayowe ‘a.k.a Ganagana, a 27 year old boy and Tony Edwin, 27 year also, have been arrested over their involvement. “They led the police operatives to their hideout in Udu, Warri and Aladja area where six suspects namely Onoriode Shefo ‘a.k.a’ Chikago, ‘M’ age 36 years, Omagbeosa Sholla ‘M’ age 30 years, Godwin Obukoemu ‘a.k.a’ Million ‘M’ age 30 years, Ejime Mugagbam ‘M’ age 34 years, Ejiroghenen Nushe ‘M’ age 24 years and Egho Monday ‘M’ age 28 years were arrested,” Edafe said. He said the suspects have all confessed to the crime. He said they thereafter led the operatives to their armoury where two AK47 rifles, one pump action gun, one locally made pistol, four magazines, 76 rounds of live ammunition and 38 rounds of live cartridges, were recovered. He said no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

