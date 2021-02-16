Metro & Crime

Gunmen assassinate Benue varsity student

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

Unidentified gunmen, suspected to be members of a secret cult, on Monday night assassinated a female student of Benue State University identified as Jessica Agee.

She was shot dead at her residence located at the highbrow Gyado Villa in Makurdi.

New Telegraph learnt that there were gunshots in the second campus of the university while final year students were taking their last paper.

A source at the university, who pleaded anonymity, hinted that the shooting was due to the alleged seizing of some examination slips belonging to suspected cultists who were taking their last paper in the Mass Communication Department.

The source, who also sat for the exam, said some of the cultists came from outside the school and also celebrated the graduation of their members who are mostly members of the a popular confraternity with gunshots amidst chanting of “orientation”.

The graduating cultists, New Telegraph gathered, were promoted by virtue of their graduation to ‘Lords’ in the confraternity.

It took the timely intervention of the men of the Nigeria police for calm to return to the campus.

Head of Information of the University, Mr. Tser Vanger confirmed that there was shooting at the Faculty of Law on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos Assembly investigates incessant gas explosions

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

In a bid to address the incessant gas explosion in the state, the Lagos State House of Assembly, has directed its Committee on Special Duties to invite concerned stakeholders and agencies with a view to finding a lasting solution to the menace. This was the resolution reached at an emergency plenary on Friday, after the […]
Metro & Crime

13 suspected terrorists, 23 civilians surrender –Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Thirteen suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) had surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in Bama Local Government Area, Borno State.   The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said 23 civilians, including women and children, also surrendered to the state.   He said: […]
Metro & Crime

Insurgency: Monarch, CSOs canvass improved funding, support for military

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wale Elegbede As the military celebrates this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, and a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) have advocated for increased funding for the security outfit and synergy among the security agencies in order to defeat Boko Haram and other criminalities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica