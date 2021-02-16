Gunmen assassinate Benue varsity student

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Unidentified gunmen, suspected to be members of a secret cult, on Monday night assassinated a female student of Benue State University identified as Jessica Agee.

She was shot dead at her residence located at the highbrow Gyado Villa in Makurdi.

New Telegraph learnt that there were gunshots in the second campus of the university while final year students were taking their last paper.

A source at the university, who pleaded anonymity, hinted that the shooting was due to the alleged seizing of some examination slips belonging to suspected cultists who were taking their last paper in the Mass Communication Department.

The source, who also sat for the exam, said some of the cultists came from outside the school and also celebrated the graduation of their members who are mostly members of the a popular confraternity with gunshots amidst chanting of “orientation”.

The graduating cultists, New Telegraph gathered, were promoted by virtue of their graduation to ‘Lords’ in the confraternity.

It took the timely intervention of the men of the Nigeria police for calm to return to the campus.

Head of Information of the University, Mr. Tser Vanger confirmed that there was shooting at the Faculty of Law on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident.

