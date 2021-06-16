Gunmen assassinate football coach in Benue

Gunmen have assassinated a football coach identified as Torkuma Chihe Promise in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the deceased, popularly known as Coach Mboma, was shot dead by the assailants at Asese 1, North-Bank, Makurdi on Sunday evening.

A source close to the deceased, Kingsley Terkimbi Usongo, said hespoke to the late coach the same day he was murdered.

