Gunmen assassinate owner of popular automobile body repair shop in Enugu

A pall of sadness has descended on Enugu, the Enugu State capital city, following the news of the assassination of one Ifeanyi Okeke, the Chief Executive Officer of AutoEase; a popular auto body firm that specialises in panel beating, auto body spray and oven bake painting.

The state police command in a release by the Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe said Okeke was assassinated by yet to be identified gunmen at Bricks Estate, Independence Layout, on Sunday evening.

It was learnt that the victim was assassinated on his way to his house around 9pm after he went to pick up his kid from a barber salon.

A close family friend told journalists that the deceased was murdered in front of his 7-year-old son who ran home to call his mother.

“He was driving home and some people hit his car from the back, he came out to find out who hit his car, he was told to lie down on the floor.

“He was commanded to lie on the floor after hitting him on the back and threatened to shoot his son if he failed to obey them.

“He was shot on the leg and on his stomach. His killers only took his mobile phone but didn’t go away with his car.

“It was his son that ran home to call the mother that his dad had been shot,” the friend said.

Confirming the incident the PPRO ASP Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu has ordered the state’s CID (Criminal Investigation Department) to launch a full-scale investigation and manhunt for the criminal elements to bring them to book.

