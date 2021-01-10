Gunmen assassinate Saudi-based oil expert in Kogi

Was told to say his ‘last prayers’ before being shot

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Unknown gunmen on Saturday night killed a Saudi Arabia-based oil expert, Ogacheko Atanu, in his home in Idah, Kogi State.

It was learnt that the incident happened at about 11pm when the deceased was about retiring to bed.

According to reports, when the assassins stormed his compound, Atanu was asked to say his last prayers before he was shot repeatedly till he gave up the ghost.

His elder brother, Mr Ukubile Atanu, who is a lecturer with the Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, confirmed the incident via telephone on Sunday.

Atanu, who could not hold his tears over the death of his younger brother, charged security agencies to bring his brother’s killers to book.

“When they (gunmen) entered his compound at about 11pm on Saturday, they told him (Ogacheko Atanu) to say his last prayers before they killed him. Before then he told them that he would give them money, so that they can spare his life, but they refused. They then began to shoot him severally, and left without taking anything.

“After he was killed, his gateman, who was lucky to escape with his life, ran straight to the police station to report the incident. I must tell you, this is another black day in our family. Those behind this evil act must be brought to book,” Ikubile said.

It was further learnt that the deceased, who is survived by four children, including an 80 years old mother was billed to travel out of Idah today, (Sunday), to Abuja were he was to have taken a flight back to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO) DSP William Avye Aya, who confirmed the incident, said the command received a report about the assassination of the deceased at about 05:00 hours on Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...