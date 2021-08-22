News

Gunmen assassinate two Methodist clerics in Benue

Two pastors have been reportedly assassinated in Ochoro community, Konshisha Local Government Area, Benue State by persons suspected to be members of Bonta militia. The clergymen who were identified as Moses Ijoko Aleje and Ijuo Emmanuel Aleje, with Methodist Church, Ochoro were killed on Tuesday at about 10 am on their way to the hospital. An indigene of Ochoro Community told Sunday Telegraph in confidence that the duo who was indigenes of Igede: “Were gruesomely murdered by Bonta boys on their way to Oju Local Government Area for medical attention”. “The pastors were attacked as they were going to the hospital. They were shot dead and their motorcycles taken away. The incident was reported to the Police as usual but whether they were able to go to the scene before they were buried, I do not know”. Chairman, Konshisha Local Government Area, James Jirgba, confirmed the killing.

He said he received the report while he was attending a meeting at Government House in Makurdi that two persons, who were on their way to hospital, were later killed. “The crisis has been on for more than two weeks now but we heard that somebody from Igede who was coming from a journey dropped in Ukpute which is Igede area and strode into Tiv area but the people he met did not do anything to him. They kept him till dawn and yesterday (Wednesday) I called the Oju chairman to tell the DPO to take him back to his people.

People take advantage of this crisis to commit anything”, Jirgba said. The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene could not be reached to confirm the incident. Even an SMS sent to her line was not replied. It could be recalled that two weeks ago, stakeholders including traditional rulers and prominent politicians from Konshisha and Oju converged at Government House, Makurdi and agreed to a ceasefire as well as apprehension of militia groups causing mayhem in the communities

