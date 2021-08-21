Metro & Crime

Gunmen assassinate two Methodist Pastors in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Two pastors have been reportedly assassinated in Ochoro community of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State by persons suspected to be members of the Bonta militia.
The pastors, who were identified as Moses Ijoko Aleje and Ijuo Emmanuel Aleje, with the Methodist Church, Ochoro were killed on Tuesday at about 10 a.m. on their way to the hospital.
An indigene of Ochoro Community told New Telegraph in confidence that the two pastors, who are Igede people of Ochoro community: “Were gruesomely murdered by Bonta boys on their way to Oju Local Government for medical attention.
“The pastors were attacked as they were going to the hospital. They were shot dead and their motorcycles taken away. The incident was reported to the Police as usual but whether they were able to go to the scene before they were buried, I do not know.”
Chairman, Konshisha Local Government, James Jirgba, confirmed the killing.
He said he received the report while he was attending a meeting at Government House in Makurdi that two persons who were on their way to hospital, were later killed.
“The crisis has been over for more than two weeks now but we heard that somebody from Igede who was coming from a journey dropped in Ukpute which is Igede area and strode into Tiv area but the people he met did not do anything to him. They kept him till dawn and yesterday (Wednesday) I called the Oju chairman to tell the DPO to take him back to his people. People take advantage of this crisis to commit anything,” Jirgba said.
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer DSP Catherine Anene could not be reached to confirm the incident as at press time, she even failed to reply a text message sent to her.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Masquerades attack mosque in Osun, kill worshippers, injure others 

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Lateef Dada, Osogbo   Some masked men, identified as masquerades, on Sunday invaded Kamorudeen Muslim Society Mosque at Oluode Aranhin area, Osogbo, and killed a worshipper, Moshood Salawudeen. Some worshippers were reportedly injured during the attack launched during afternoon prayer. It was learnt that Muslims in the mosque were holding special prayer after afternoon […]
Metro & Crime

CCII honours Ibikunle, Larisa, other Ibadan heroes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has celebrated five heroes of the ancient city by putting their portraits on the wall of honour in Ile Ibadan (Ibadan House) at Oke Aremo area of the Ibadan metropolis. Those honoured, whose portraits were unveiled, are Balogun Ibikunle Telu, Basorun Ogunmola Orisagunna, the late Oba Odugade Odulana, […]
Metro & Crime

CAF Women’s Champions League: Rivers Angels cruise to S/final

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Rivers Angels continued their good run maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers when they thrashed AS Police of Niger Republic 5-0 to qualify for the Semi-finals of the zonal elimination.   According to report, the Nigeria Women Football League,   NWFL 2021 champions are through to the semi […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica