Gunmen attack Adamawa speaker’s residence, abduct two

Gunmen on Thursday broke into the residence of the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Aminu Iya-Abass, located in Mbamba and kidnapped two family members of the speaker. The gunmen, who carried out the attacks were said to have broke into the residence, allegedly killed a vigilante. However, the Adamawa State Police Command yesterday confirmed the incident but debunked media reports that any policeman died.

A source said: “During the attacks, the gunmen killed one of the vigilantes guarding the house while one of the policemen also sustained bullet wounds.” The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Suleiman Nguroje, said the gunmen abducted two persons.

He said: “Yesterday (Thursday), a certain house was attacked by unknown gunmen who killed a vigilante and went away with two persons from the residence. “Our people got to the residence around 4 am to halt the operations of the gunmen, at that material time what mattered to them was to rescue the two persons that were abducted by the gunmen and not who owns the house.”

Buhari appoints new VCs for UNIPORT, maritime varsity

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Prof. Emmanuel Adigio as the new Vice-Chancellor for the Maritime University Okerenkoko and Prof. Stephen Okodudu as acting Vice-Chancellor University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT). Notification of both appointments was contained in a terse statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the […]
Emmanuel berates NBS over unemployment report

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has challenged the protocol and parameters used by the National Bureau of statistics to arrive at the conclusion that the State was the second largest in terms of unemployment.   The governor, who spoke in an open interactive session with Akwa Ibom people on yesterday in Uyo and […]
Kebbi Varsity to resume October 5

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero at the weekend announced October 5, 2020, as the resumption date for the continuation of the first semester of the 2019/2020 academic calendar.   In a statement issued to newsmen yesterday and signed by the Director, Academic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Yakubu, the institution said it would reopen […]

