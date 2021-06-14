Gunmen attack Akwa Ibom police station, kill cop

A Mobile policeman was killed yesterday while one person suspected to be a member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) sustained injuries during an attack on a police station in Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

One of the suspected ESN members spearheading the attack escaped with bullet wounds during a shootout with the police.

The hoodlums invaded the community about 4.30am in a Toyota Venza and on motorcycles and immediately opened fire on the police station, killing a Mobile policeman at the station. A witness said the operation lasted for a few minutes as policemen from Quick Intervention Unit (QIU) and their counterparts from Ikot Ekpene Area Command confronted the gunmen suspected to be ESN members in a gun battle. One of the suspects was hit by the police bullets before he escaped while the hoodlums abandoned two motorcycles and fled.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, said the attack was repelled by officers and men of the Operation Restore Peace recently launched by the IG, Usman Alkali Baba. Macdon said the police arrested one of the hoodlums, Imo John Udo (28), from Ikot Edem village in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “The operational vehicle, a Venza, was recovered and three motorcycles. Unfortunately, we lost an officer who was hit by a bullet and was taken to a hospital in Ikot Ekpene for treatment.

“As I speak, men of the Operation Restore Peace are still combing the bush as they (the hoodlums) possibly escaped with bullet wounds. The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has already ordered a discreet investigation. In no distant time, more of the perpetrators will be arrested. The suspect is cooperating in giving information.”

