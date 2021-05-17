Gunmen attack another police station in Abia, free detainees, cart away guns

Gunmen have again attacked a police station in Abia State.

The attack, according to available information, was carried out at about 2am on Monday.

The Apumiri Ubakala Police Station in Umuahia South Local Government Area was attacked by the gunmen despite the curfew put in place by the Abia State government.

The state had been observing a 8pm to 6am curfew for over a month now.

The gunmen, who came in their numbers, were said to have freed detainees being held in the cells in the station and carted away guns.

This becomes the fifth police station to be attacked by gunmen in the state.

Others attacked before now were in Nkporo, Uzuakoli, Ubani Ibeku and Bende.

Gunmen had also attacked the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, both in Ohafia area of the state.

