Gunmen attack bullion van, kill 2 policemen, civilian in Ondo

Three persons including two mobile policemen and one civilian were yesterday shot dead by suspected armed robbers during an attack on a bullion van in Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. During the attack, two policemen were also said to have been injured by the gunmen who launched the attack in two Toyota Sienna buses.

The incident of yesterday was the second within two weeks that bullion vans would be attacked by suspected armed robbers in the state. An empty bullion van was attacked in Emure-Ile junction in Owo Local Government ten day ago Earlier, a bullion van was attacked in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state. With the latest attack, three bullion vans belonging to com-mercial banks have been attacked with police losing four men, with serious injury to another, the development that has caused panic among the populace.

The incident of yesterday, according to eye witness occurred at Costain area, few kilometers from Ore in Odigbo Local Government of the state. According to the source, the dare-devil armed robbers opened fire on the bullion van and the escort van while on motion. One of the sources said the bullion van was conveying undisclosed amount of money when they ran into the hail of bullets of the suspected armed robbers who had laid ambush for them.

The source further disclosed that the bullion van which was heading to Rubber Estate in Araromi Obu, Odigbo Local Government was coming from Benin, Edo State. The robbers were said to have carted away unspecified amount of money after the attack Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of the state Police Command, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami said a police man and the driver of the bullion van were killed in the attack. While stating that investigation had begun, the PPRO said police were already on trail of the robbers towards apprehending them. The PPRO added that the remains of the deceased persons had been deposited at the morgue while those injured were already getting medical attention.

