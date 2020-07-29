Gunmen attack bullion van, kill four policemen in Ebonyi  

Metro & Crime

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Gunmen, on Wednesday attacked a bullion van in Ebonyi State and killed four Policemen escorting the vehicle.
The gunmen attempted to intercept the van at Ezzamgbo Junction, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.
The van was transporting money from Enugu to Abakaliki, the state capital.
The armed robbers in a bid to intercept the van and cart away the money in it, first shot at the escourt van carrying the Policemen.
Four of the Police officers were killed in the process while two sustained varying  degrees of injuries.
Commissioner of Police in the state, Philip Maku confirmed the incident.
According to him, the robbers trailed the van from Enugu State.
He said the robbers were not able to loot the van as the driver managed to manoeuvre the van out of the area.

