Gunmen attack couple, kill husband in Ebonyi

A 65-year-old man in Ishielu, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Nathaniel Onwe has been shot dead by gunmen who attacked him and his 25-year-old wife in their house.

The incident occurred on the 2nd of this month at about 9:30pm when the couple were sitting in front of their compound discussing.

The gunmen reportedly shot the man on his chest and shot the wife on the leg. The hoodlums, however, did not steal anything thing from the couple.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah confirmed the incident.

She said: “Around 9:30pm, two unidentified gunmen invaded the house of one Nathaniel Onwe aged 65 and his wife who is 25 years. While they were discussing at the sit-out in front of the compound, gunmen shot at the man at his chest and also shot the step-mother on the leg.

“They abandoned the victims and escaped into the bush from the backyard where they came from.

“Neighbours rescued the victim to FETHA 2 but Mr. Nathaniel Onwe could not make it, he was confirmed dead. His remains has been deposited in a mortuary.”

