Gunmen attack ECWA church, kill 2 worshipers, abduct 3 in Kogi

Barely a fortnight after gunmen attacked the Kabba Correctional Centre in Kogi State, killing several security men and freeing over 200 inmates, gunmen again yesterday morning attacked the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) church.

According to report, the gunmen killed two worshipers and abducted three others right inside the Church situated along the express road in Okedayo in Kabba.

It was reliably gathered that the bandits, fully armed with AK 47 and numbering about five, invaded the church at about 8 am yesterday shooting sporadically as they made their way into the church premises.

The source disclosed fur-ther that some worshipers took cover, while others in an attempt to escape were kidnapped and a worshiper who was on his way to the church for Sunday service was also killed as he ran into them.

The source also disclosed that one of the persons that was killed has been identified as the Deputy Chief Security Officer of a higher institution in the area.

Confirming the incident to our Correspondent in Lokoja, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Ayah, said he was yet to confirm the actual number of persons abducted and those killed during the attack.

“I have just confirmed the attack from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in charge of the area.

But I am yet to confirm the actual number of deaths and those abducted. Some say two, but we’re waiting for a further briefing from those on the ground there. Ayah said.

