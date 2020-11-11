Gunmen attack Edo police station, kill inspector, constable

..injure others, steal arms, ammunition

Youths protest, demand probe of attack

Armed men on Monday night attacked a Divisional Police Station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State and killed two officers. The heavily armed men also carted away arms and ammunition. A police inspector and a constable (names withheld) were reportedly killed during the attack.

Some policemen on duty were also severely wounded. But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said in a statement yesterday that no policeman was killed in the attack. Nwabuzor said only two policemen sustained gunshot injuries. The hoodlums were said to have invaded the police station about 8pm.

Investigations showed that the gunmen threw dynamite into the station before gaining access into the premises. They were said to have immediately headed for the armoury and stole arms and ammunition. The bodies of the inspector and constable have been deposited in the mortuary in the area. Meanwhile, youths of the area have embarked on protest, following the attack. They also made bonfires and blocked major streets and highways.

The protesters called on the government to probe the attack as it was not carried out by the indigenes. They described the attackers as external invaders. The PPRO, Nwabuzor, said one of the gunmen was shot dead during exchange of gunfire.

He said: “On November 9, 2020, about 7.30pm, hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers invaded the police station at Igueben. “Immediately, the police personnel mobilised to repel them. During the gun duel, one of the suspected armed robbers was shot dead.

Two policemen were wounded and they were taken to the hospital.” According to him, items recovered from the suspects include one motorcycle. He added: “No policeman was killed in the attack. “The police are doing their best to weed out criminal elements in that axis of the state capital. As I speak, normalcy has returned to that part of the town.”

