Gunmen attack Enugu Catholic Church, abduct priest

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Eburummiri community, Ibagwa-Aka in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu and abducted the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Victor Ishiwu.

The incident, which happened on Saturday morning during the priest’s weekend all-night adoration with worshippers, saw the assailants storm the church and shoot continuously into the air.

It was further learnt that the shooting dispersed the worshippers who scampered for safety and ran in different directions.

“While the priest ran into the parish house and locked himself up, parishioners ran out of the church with some of us running into the bush that night,” an eyewitness told our correspondent.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
