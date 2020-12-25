Gunmen attack ex-militant leader’s home

Properties worth millions of naira have been razed by some yet-to-be identified gunmen who attacked the residence of Eris Paul, a former ex-militant leader also known as ‘Ogunbos’ at his country home in Peremabiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The inferno it was learnt which started around the early hours of Christmas day razed his mansion including other properties.

According to reports, armed men stormed the community in speedboats shooting sporadically before setting the buildings on fire.

Confirming the incident, Asinim Butswat Bayesa State Police Command Public Relations Officer, however, said normalcy has been restored.

IGP assigns portfolios to DIG Lamorde, 4 others

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), has posted five newly-promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), to oversee departments of the force, whose former heads retired recently, after the completion of their service years.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, Friday, gave the names of the DIGs and their new portfolios as follows: Messrs Usman Alkali Baba (Force Criminal Investigations Department, FCID); Ibrahim Lamorde,Force (Intelligence Bureau, FIB); David Oyebanji Folawiyo (Department of Information and Communication Technology, ICT); Joseph Egbunike (Department of Finance and Administration); and Dan-Mallam Mohammed (Department of Training and Development).

Also, AIG Moses Ambakina Jitoboh, was redeployed from the Border Patrol Section to Acting DIG in-charge of the Department of Research and Planning.

New Telegraph recalls that the Police Service Commission (PSC) recently approved the promotion of the aforementioned senior officers.

Accordibg to Mba: “The IGP, while congratulating the officers, who by this promotion and posting, are now members of the Force Management Team, charges them to bring their vast experience and professionalism to bear in their leadership of the Departments to enhance the ongoing reforms and repositioning of the Force.”

The postings/redeployments are with immediate effect

