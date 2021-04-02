Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack ex-minister, Sango, kill policeman



Armed men on Wednesday night attacked former Minister of Sports and the immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Hon. Damishi Sango. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Ogaba, yesterday confirmed the attack to New Telegraph in Jos.

The gunmen invaded Sango’s house at Ganawuri about 9.45pm. Two of the police personnel attached to the former minister and a boy, Jethro, were shot by the criminals. The victims were rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where one of the policemen was confirmed dead. But Ogaba, who said the command was aware of the incident, declined comment on the death of the policeman. The PPRO also said he was not aware if the personnel were dispossessed of their rifles.

He said: “The command is aware of the incident at Riyom. The victims were rushed to the hospital where they are receiving treatment. I am not aware yet whether they were dispossessed of their rifles. “The Commissioner of Police just left the scene of the crime.

A team of detectives and intelligence officers has already commenced investigation and manhunt of the criminals.” Sango confirmed the attack but said he was not hurt. A family source said the shot policeman and the boy regained consciousness about 4.30am. Meanwhile, the Operation Safe Haven also known as the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested 17 suspected kidnappers and five armed robbers for attempted kidnapping and robbery at Lishin village, Pengana Chiefdom in Bassa and Lamingo in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State. The Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Major General Dominic Onyemulu, disclosed this yesterday while parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Jos. Onyemulu vowed to make his area of operation uncomfortable for kidnappers and other criminals. He said: “On the 16 of March, troops of Operation Safe Haven responded to a distress call on an attempted kidnap of one Alhaji Gambo Yawurp from his residence at Lishin village, Pengana Chiefdom Bassa Local Government Area.

“Troops, in collection with vigilante members and locals, foiled the attempted kidnapping and arrested Mallam Yunusa Sale, Mallam Ibrahim Usman, Mallam Abdullahi Ya’u, Mallam Yakubu Buba, Mr. Azikwe Isahaya, Mallam Idi Audu, Alhaji Jeji, Mallam Muhammadu Ishaku, among others.” The commander said the arrested suspects included 11 from Kaduna, four from Bauchi, one from Kano and one from Plateau State. He added that seven motorcycles, a fabricated rifle, two live cartridges, 13 cutlasses, three daggers, 15 cell phones and assorted charms were recovered from the suspects.

