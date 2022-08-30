Gunmen attack Fayose’s brother in Osun, abduct many 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Unknown gunmen have attacked Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

According to information, the attack took place along the Gbongan-Ibadan Expressway in Osun State.

Confirming the incident to New Telegraph via phone on Tuesday, Fayose said that the incident occurred on Sunday at 4:00 pm before Chief Bisi Akande Trumpet Bridge, Olajokun Park area, Gbongan in Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State.

He further explained the attack occurred while he was coming from Lagos.

According to the former Ekiti State Governor’s brother, the attackers, suspected to be kidnappers, succeeded in whisking away some victims alleged to have been on transit when the incident happened.

He said the suspected kidnappers were shooting sporadically but he was able to escape.

