Gunmen attack filling station in Ondo, one person feared killed

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers during the weekend reportedly shot dead a man while laying siege on a filling station in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The armed robbers, who were said to have stormed the popular, Damorotex Petrol Station, located along Oda Road, Akure, the state capital on Saturday night, operated for few minutes without response from security agencies.

According to an eyewitness, the armed robbers numbering about four arrived the filling station on two motorcycles.

The eyewitness added that the robbers shot sporadically into the air before heading into the manager’s office and that one person was hit with a stray bullet in the process.

After the operation, the armed robbers were said to have made away with an undisclosed amount of money from the from the filling station.

