Gunmen attack FMC Lokoja, destroy COVID-19 documents

Call Bello to order, PDP tells Buhari

Armed men yesterday invaded the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, Kogi State, destroyed files and carted away laptops, cash and other valuables.

The attack might not be unconnected with the rumours that the FMC was treating COVID-19 cases, which contradicted the claims by Governor Yahaya Bello that Kogi State was virus-free.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Bello of being the mastermind of the attack.

The attackers, New Telegraph learnt, stormed the facility about 8a.m. bearing placards and brandishing guns,clubs and other dangerous weapons.

However, the state Police Command said it was a protest which had since been curtailed by the police.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Aya, told New Telegraph that investigation over the attack was already ongoing.

The invasion coincided with an arrangement by the health workers and medical doctors to address the press on the state of affairs of the state as it concerned coronavirus.

The hoodlums, it was learnt, marched to the Administrative Block, forced their way into the Chief Medical Director (CMD)’s office and ransacked everywhere.

“They proceeded to the Accounts and Records office where they disrupted activities and made away with cash, files and laptops,” an official of the hospital told journalists.

He claimed that the attackers were yelling that the hospital was giving the state a bad name by alleging that there was COVID-19 in the state contrary to the state government’s position.

“They might be angry because it was the hospital that claimed it treated some COVID-19 patients before transferring them to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja,” the official added.

The state Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Kabir Zubairu, told journalists that he learnt of the attack in the morning.

Zubairu said he was informed by staff and members that hoodlums disrupted activities at the facility.

He, however, described the attack as sad and unfortunate.

There has been bad blood between the state government and the authorities of the FMC over suspected COVID-19 patients and the reluctance of the state authorities to activate response mechanisms that would allow testing for the pandemic.

The state government alleged that the FMC was a key conveyor in the supposed move by the NCDC and others to import the virus into the state following the lingering spat over the state’s status.

In a swift reaction, the state government said the attack was a scuffle between relations of a patient who the FMC failed to attend to.

“Many people in the Emergency Ward were left unattended to and a mother delivered at the gate of the hospital. That generated a lot of public tension in the state.

“Tension started building since yesterday when patients and their relatives learnt of a plan by the medical staff to stage a protest today, seeking protection from Covid-19,” the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, claimed.

However, the attack came barely 24 hours after Bello insisted that the late Chief Judge (CJ) of the state, Justice Nasir Ajanah, did not die of coronavirus.

The governor, at the three days’ prayers for the late CJ, further described the COVID-19, a fabrication by marchants.

Meanwhile, PDP yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call Bello to order over his alleged confrontation with managers of COVID-19 issues in the state.

The party is particularly worried over the attack on FMC.

The attackers reportedly destroyed and carted away documents and equipment used for data collection and management of COVID-19 in the state.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement that the attack came a day after Bello declared COVID-19 an artificial creation, orchestrated to shorten the lifespan of the people.

He said: “The gunmen shot their way into the medical centre at the time the staffers were getting ready for a press conference on issues related to the state’s COVID-19 status.

“They invaded the Records and Admin Department where they destroyed sensitive documents and carted away computers, in addition to ransacking the office of the Chief Medical Director.

“It is instructive to state that the target and mode of the attack strongly expose a desperate mission to destroy gathered information, suppress statistics and completely disrupt COVID-19 management efforts in the state.”

Ologbodiyan expressed shock over the attack, noting that there were allegations that Kogi State government had ordered Kogi people not to visit the medical centre for their medications, following its reported disagreement with the NCDC on the state’s COVID-19 status.

He argued that such an attack on a medical facility could not be justified under any guise, whatsoever, and recalled that the party “had on Monday raised the alarm over the hostile attitude of the Kogi State government towards the COVID-19 intervention in the state, which is resulting in fear of unreported cases and alleged ‘silent deaths’ in the state.”

Ologbodiyan, therefore, called on the security agencies to immediately commence a high level investigation into the attack on the FMC, Lokoja, and ensure that the gunmen and their sponsors were made to face the wrath of the law.

