Gunmen attack HEDA chair, Suraju, in Lagos

Chairman of the Human and Environmental Development (HEDA) Resource Centre, Olanrewaju Suraju, was on Monday attacked by gunmen at his Lagos residence. In a statement issued by HEDA’s Secretary, Sulaimon Arigbabu, the Centre said the assailants collected all valuable items in Suraju’s house and coerced him to provide all his security details, including phone passwords, bank log-in details laptops passwords, among others.

Suraju was recently arraigned by the Federal Government for alleged cyber stalking of a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke. Established in 2001, HEDA Resource Centre is a non-profit promoting accountability, responses to climate change and food security, and other issues through policy advocacy, training, and research. According to the statement, the gunmen “carted away 5 phones including 1 Samsung phone, 2 iPhones, 2 iPads; 2 Macbook pro laptops, a Dell laptop, a Toyota Corolla 2014 car, pieces of jewelry, ATM cards, car keys, Bank Tokens, office documents among other valuables belonging to Suraju and his family.

“The assailants who were heavily armed with guns, knives and other dangerous weapons also threatened to kill Suraju, physically hit him and his wife both of whom had to be hospitalised.” Arigbabu said the armed men breached the estate’s security and burgled the security features in his house with sophisticated tools. “Currently, both the intent and extent of the damage cannot be fully estimated yet,” he said. “The assailants, who invaded only Suraju’s home out of other 220 buildings in the estate, collected all valuable items in the house and coerced Suraju to provide all his security details including phone passwords, bank log-in details, laptops passwords, among others.

 

