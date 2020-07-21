Gunmen attack hospital in Plateau, kill guard, attack police office

Unknown gunmen terrorising the villages of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area Plateau State attacked the General Hospital in the area and killed a security guard and attacked a police officer and three other persons with a machete.

New Telegraph learnt that the gunmen stormed the hospital at about 10pm on Monday and shot the security guard at close range and also descended on the policeman at the gate, disarmed him and carted away his riffle.

An eyewitness said: “The gunmen arrived at the gate of the hospital at about 10pm. They released several gunshots into the air in order have access into the hospital but in the process the security guard at the gate who tried to resist them was shot dead while the policeman at the scene was matcheted but escaped.

“Three other persons were also wounded, the three and the wounded policeman are presently receiving treatment at the General Hospital. The incident caused pandemonium both in the hospital and the vicinity. Men of Operations Safe Haven arrived the scene shortly after the gunmen had fled into the bush.”

The Chairman of Berom Youth Movement, Heipang district in the Local Government Area, Mr Rwang Tengwong, who confirmed the attack, said the plan of the gunmen was to penetrate the hospital but were resisted

Tengwom said: “Around 10pm on Monday, some armed men attacked the General Hospital in Barkin Ladi. The security guard there was killed. A police officer on duty at the hospital was macheted. Although he did not die, his rifle was taken away by the gunmen.”

Tengwong called on the security agents to investigate the attack on the hospital describing it as “strange”.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Uba Ogaba said he was yet get details of the attack on the hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...