Gunmen attack Imo police division, kill two

Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday shattered the relative stability that had been achieved in the fight against insecurity in Imo State when they attacked the Umuguma Police Division in the Owerri West Local Government Area.

The assailants shot and killed two Community Policing officials also known as police constabularies who were at the scene of the attack at the time.

It was gathered that after the gunmen had blocked off all access routes to the Police Division, they opened fire on the Division deploying Improvised Explosive Devices (IED). Residents of the area in apprehension were all kept awake throughout the period as the report of automatic gunfire boomed in the Umuguma community. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a community source told journalist at the scene that

“Two police constabularies by name Ifeanyi and Iyke were killed. Ifeanyi was from Umunkwo in Umuguma community here. He was a final year student at Imo State University, Owerri. I knew him. He was just about a year old on the job. He was trying to scale the fence when he was macheted and cut down.

He died on the spot. “His colleague Iyke was from Avu community. They shot him in one of his legs as he fled. Don’t know if he sustained other gunshots but he was found dead by a water stand where he possibly went to drink water.” The burning police division was quenched by fire fighters from Owerri, who were quickly drafted to the scene of the attack.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Micheal Abattam has confirmed the incident but stated that no Policeman lost his life in the attack.

