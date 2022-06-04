News

Gunmen attack: INEC to reopen 4 offices in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in Anambra has concluded arrangements to reopen its offices in the four local government areas attacked by unknown gunmen. This, we gathered, was meant to facilitate the Continuous Voter Registration CVR currently going on across the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The offices were closed following the attacks on the respective local government headquarters that are housing the INEC offices in the area. The affected offices include Ayamelum, Idemili North, Ogbaru and Nnewi South local government areas which have been facing security challenges since last year.

In the case of Ogbaru local government area the commission has been discussing with stakeholders in the area to establish its office at the Naval Base. According to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC in Anambra State, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji who spoke to reporters yesterday in Awka; “we are going to create more registration centers in some areas that have higher security challenges to enable people to register starting from Tuesday next week and may also extend the time frame in those council areas that are going to be reopened.” Orji announced also said that in the case of Nnewi North where there were reports of registration agents demanding money for registration, they have withdrawn their staff and replaced them with new staff to instill confidence of the general public in what they are doing.

“The public is reminded that registration in the CVR exercise is free of charge .The Commission is ready to work with the public to fish out and discipline any staff of the Commission engaged in extortion or any other form of misconduct during the exercise. “The Commission wishes to appeal to prospective registrants to exercise patience and understanding with the situation. Contrary to false reports in several channels, the CRV exercise will continue to run until 30th June 2022,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Aaron Jack on Benefits of Working for Yourself Over a Dead-End 9-to-5 Job

Posted on Author Our Reporters

When looking for your first job, most people will recommend getting a traditional 9–5. In the past, such career choices provided stability and benefits such as health insurance, 401k matching, and a steady salary. However, over a period of time, such jobs have become less and less appealing. Aaron Jack has worked as a freelancer […]
News

Group embarks on 17km walk to mark Independence

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

  Just after Nigeria celebrated her 61st Independence, members of This Present House(TPH) embarked on a 17 kilometre walk to mark Nigeria’s 61st anniversary themed; Lekki Prayer Walk. The walk had over 500 participants took to the streets of Lekki phase 1, made declarations and prayers for the nation. They marched through Admiralty way at […]
News Top Stories

ACF seeks Zamfara gov’s probe over students’ abduction

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

We slept on faeces, human parts –Schoolgirls I met my abducted dad in bandits’ camp –Student Gov: Repentant bandits aided the release Apex Northern socio-cultural and political organization, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday, called on Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara to reveal the identities of those behind kidnappings in the state or be treated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica