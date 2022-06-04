Gunmen attack: INEC to reopen 4 offices in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in Anambra has concluded arrangements to reopen its offices in the four local government areas attacked by unknown gunmen. This, we gathered, was meant to facilitate the Continuous Voter Registration CVR currently going on across the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The offices were closed following the attacks on the respective local government headquarters that are housing the INEC offices in the area. The affected offices include Ayamelum, Idemili North, Ogbaru and Nnewi South local government areas which have been facing security challenges since last year.

In the case of Ogbaru local government area the commission has been discussing with stakeholders in the area to establish its office at the Naval Base. According to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC in Anambra State, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji who spoke to reporters yesterday in Awka; “we are going to create more registration centers in some areas that have higher security challenges to enable people to register starting from Tuesday next week and may also extend the time frame in those council areas that are going to be reopened.” Orji announced also said that in the case of Nnewi North where there were reports of registration agents demanding money for registration, they have withdrawn their staff and replaced them with new staff to instill confidence of the general public in what they are doing.

“The public is reminded that registration in the CVR exercise is free of charge .The Commission is ready to work with the public to fish out and discipline any staff of the Commission engaged in extortion or any other form of misconduct during the exercise. “The Commission wishes to appeal to prospective registrants to exercise patience and understanding with the situation. Contrary to false reports in several channels, the CRV exercise will continue to run until 30th June 2022,” he said.

