Gunmen attack Kalu, Reps spokesperson’s constituency office

Unknown gunmen have attacked the Bendel Federal Constituency office of Rep. Benjamin Kalu, the Spokesperson of the House of Representative in Abia State. Kalu while speaking to newmen in Abuja on Saturday condemned the attack by the assailants, describing the attack as an act of cowardice.

He said, “My office in Bendel located at Osuakoli constituency was on Jan 27 at exactly 10 p.m attacked and over a 100 bullet was found, destroying the windows, the doors Other items affected include the ceiling and the APC flag which were pulled down and turned into shreds, my bill boards were also destroyed. He said there was no presence of any security agents until the gunmen left, adding that the matter had been reported by his Aids at Osuakoli police station. He decried the attack and the people behind it, saying to advance the country’s democracy violence must not be part of it.

He said political ideology, style of leadership that is transparent and accountable to people were instruments thatwould build the wallofdemocracyinthecountry. “The past three and half years, I have dedicated my servant leadership position to better the lots of my people with infrastructures attracted through the office of the President. “My political party as a ruling party has shown presence in my federal Constituency in education, health, infrastructure among others. “This was possible because my representation put the people at the centre stage which has offended many people who have wanted the status quo ante to remain.” He fingered those who thought that their power had been demystified by his performance to be behind the attack

 

