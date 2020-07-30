Gunmen attack Kogi community, kill 13 family members

…police arrest businessman’s killer

Armed men yesterday killed 13 members of a family during an attack on the Abudu community in Kogi-Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ede Ayuba, disclosed this while parading 28 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and motorcycle snatchers at the police command headquarters in Lokoja. Ayuba said out of the 14 people killed in the Abudu community, 13 were from the same family while only one person survived in the family. The commissioner said that about 2a.m., yesterday, his area commander called him on the phone that they received information that there was an attack on the Abudu community. He said: “I quickly contacted the Senior Special Assistant to the governor in charge of security in the local government to mobilise his vigilantes to give support to the police in the community. But regrettably, before they could reach the area, the havoc had been done by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

“I went to the community this morning and I saw 14 bodies. Six other people were badly injured during the attack on the people of Abudu community. Those killed are children, women and men.” The police chief described the attack as a destructive adventure. According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that there were long standing communal clashes around the community. Ayuba promised that his command would leave no stone unturned to get to the root of the attack. He appealed to the community to cooperate with the police by giving useful information that would lead to the arrest of the assailants. Meanwhile, the police also paraded a suspect arrested in connection with the murder of the owner of the popular Chuks Supermarket in Lokoja, Mr. Nicolas Ofodile.

The suspect, Victor Omogor, said his gang members were hired by one of Ofodile’s apprentices to kill the victim. Contrary to the belief that Ofidile was killed by kidnappers, Omogor told journalists that the apprentice engaged their services to assassinate his boss, because he refused to give him money to treat his late father when he was sick. The suspect, who was the only one arrested so far in connection with Ofodile’s murder, said the apprentice, having lost his father, vowed to eliminate his master for allowing his father to die without medical treatment.

Omogor said the apprentice told them that if his late boss had given him the money he requested, his father would still be alive. Also, the Police Commissioner, Ayuba, told journalists that his men arrested 28 suspected criminals. He said the breakthrough was made following intelligence-driven policing by officers attached to the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), working in synergy with vigilantes in Orehi, Kogi Local Government Area. The commissioner said SARS arrested Omogor, an indigene of Asaba, Delta State.

