Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack NSCDC operational vehicle, kill two

Posted on Author Onah Onah Onitsha Comment(0)

…there was no attack on our officers –Command’s PRO

 

No fewer than two persons were fearedkilledin Anambra State yesterday when unknown gunmen ambushed personnel operational vehicle and officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command.

The alleged attack occurred at Nnyi near Umueri in Anambra East Council Area of the state. A defendable source told our correspondent that the attack happened around half past 10 in the morning.

 

Our source who did not want his name mentioned in print said the gunmen were armed with  sophisticated weapons “At about some minutes after 10o’clock in the morning we heard gun shots sporadically near the Nneyi Junction and it lasted for about15minutes. Wediscoveredlater thatsomegunmenattackedmenand officers of the civil defence.

 

“As I am talking with you their vehicle and gallons of fuel are still there. We learnt they are security personnel attached to Governor Willy Obiano and that they are from Aguleri going to buy some fuel,” the source claimed.

 

Meanwhile the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command has denied suchattack, describingthenews and the video circulating on social mediaasthehandiworkof mischief makers

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

I kissed her, used my manhood to rub her private part –Suspected rapist

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

A suspected rapist, Oke Adebomi has said his kissed and used his manhood to rub the private part of a four years old girl in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Adebomi and others were paraded by the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Hakeem Bodunrin for offences ranging from rape, […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill lawyer, abduct wife, son in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu and Cephas Iorhemen

Benue: Police rescue businessman, arrest five suspects   Killings in Kaduna State have not abated as gunmen have murdered a lawyer based in the Kaduna metropolis, Mr. Haro Gandu. The armed men also abducted Gandu’s wife and son. This was as police in Benue State yesterday said they had rescued a kidnapped businessman, Chief Isaac […]
Metro & Crime

Two sisters, three others sell ‘drugged cookies’ on Twitter, Instagram

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have busted an online drug trafficking cartel selling drugged cookies, cakes, brownies and other illicit substances to residents of Abuja and beyond. The syndicate used the cyber space as its platform.   The NDLEA spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that five members […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica