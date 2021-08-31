Gunmen attack NSCDC operational vehicle, kill two

…there was no attack on our officers –Command’s PRO

No fewer than two persons were fearedkilledin Anambra State yesterday when unknown gunmen ambushed personnel operational vehicle and officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command.

The alleged attack occurred at Nnyi near Umueri in Anambra East Council Area of the state. A defendable source told our correspondent that the attack happened around half past 10 in the morning.

Our source who did not want his name mentioned in print said the gunmen were armed with sophisticated weapons “At about some minutes after 10o’clock in the morning we heard gun shots sporadically near the Nneyi Junction and it lasted for about15minutes. Wediscoveredlater thatsomegunmenattackedmenand officers of the civil defence.

“As I am talking with you their vehicle and gallons of fuel are still there. We learnt they are security personnel attached to Governor Willy Obiano and that they are from Aguleri going to buy some fuel,” the source claimed.

Meanwhile the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command has denied suchattack, describingthenews and the video circulating on social mediaasthehandiworkof mischief makers

