Gunmen attack Ogun communities, shoot three persons

Gunmen have attacked three communities in Ogun State, shooting three persons and injuring several others.

Our correspondent learnt that, the hoodlums stormed Abule-Oko, Agbado, Olaogun and Ijoko communities in Ifo Local Government Area of the state on Friday at about 8:30am.

The Commander of the Ogun State-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo confirmed the attack to journalists in Abeokuta Saturday.

Ganzallo said, the three persons shot by the hoodlums “are now on treatment at an undisclosed hospital.”

According to him, the deadly attack had triggered investigation, leading to the arrest of the gang by the Super Operation Team of Agbado-Ibaragun Area Command.

Ganzallo revealed that three of the hoodlums were arrested, namely: Kehinde Smith (aka 72), Tunde Alabi and the ring leader, 32-year-old Abiodun Odewale, (aka Confidence); saying others escaped.

Ganzallo stressed that the deadly team had been on the wanted list of the agency years ago for allegedly terrorising and robbing residents of the said communities.

