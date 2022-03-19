Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack Ohanaeze President's country home in Imo with explosives

Gunmen on Saturday morning razed the country home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, at Awo-Omanma in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was learnt that the attackers, who arrived at the Igbo leader’s home in vehicles, threw explosive devices at the house.

It was learnt that Obiozor was not at home when his house was attacked.

A source said: “The country home of Prof George Obiozor was burnt. The CCTV cameras captured the attack. Thank God Prof was not at home when they came.”

Obiozor had yet to respond to an inquiry concerning the attack but one of the leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who preferred anonymity, said that he had called Obiozor to commiserate with him on the incident.

He called on the police to fish out those who carried out this arson.

The police spokesperson in the state, Micheal Abattam, had yet to respond to an inquiry concerning the attack on Obiozor’s country home.

The attack on Obiozor’s country home came the same night the Umuguma Divisional Police Headquarters in the Owerri West LGA of the state was burnt with two police officers killed and cars burnt.

 

 

