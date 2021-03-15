Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack Osun village, kill six family members

…killing disheartening, unfortunate –Govt

 

Lateef Dada Osogbo Armed men have killed six members of a family at Wasinmi area of Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State. Fear has gripped residents of the village as a result of the killing.

 

Nobody knows the perpetrators of the dastard act and the reason for their act could not be ascertained. The gunmen were said to have invaded the village and started shooting at people. T

 

he state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the attack. Opalola, who also confirmed killing of six people, said the police had swung into action.

 

She said: “Six people were killed and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Olokode, has visited the scene.” Meanwhile, Osun State government has condemned the killing of the six family members.

 

The Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi, who paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family yesterday morning, described the killing as “disheartening and unfortunate.”

Alabi, who described the incident as brutal killing, promised that the perpetrators would soon be  brought to book. He added that the government had ordered the security agencies in the state to fish out the evil doers and bring them before  the law.

 

The deputy governor was on the visit with the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mrs. Abiodun Ige. Alabi urged members of the community and citizens of the state to remain calm; assuring them that government would continue to provide adequate security across the state.

 

He said: “This is a very unfortunate incident and we are so sad about it as a government. It is shocking and strange to our communities.

 

“We are here on behalf of the state government to sympathise with you and we are assuring you that those criminal elements that perpetrated this evil act would not go scot-free. We have ordered security agencies to swing into action and fish them out to face the wrath of law.”

 

The deputy governor appealed to members of the community to assist security agents with useful information that could speed up the arrest of the killers.

