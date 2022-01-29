Gunmen attack THISDAY’s Abuja office, threaten to kill staff

Gunmen have raided the office of THISDAY’s Abuja office located at Utako District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). According to the newspaper, the gunmen attacked the office in the early hours of Thursday. The intruders were said to have subjected the security guards and production staff to “inhumane treatments,” threatening to kill them if they made any attempt to alert the police. The gunmen, who were said to be in the premises of the newspaper for about 45 minutes, reportedly told the staff that they would be back again “in the days ahead”.

The management of the newspaper said it has since reported the incident to the police division in Utako district. The attack is coming about 10 years after suicide bombers attacked the newspaper’s offices in the FCT and Kaduna state, killing 11 people.

