News

Gunmen attack THISDAY’s Abuja office, threaten to kill staff

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Gunmen have raided the office of THISDAY’s Abuja office located at Utako District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). According to the newspaper, the gunmen attacked the office in the early hours of Thursday. The intruders were said to have subjected the security guards and production staff to “inhumane treatments,” threatening to kill them if they made any attempt to alert the police. The gunmen, who were said to be in the premises of the newspaper for about 45 minutes, reportedly told the staff that they would be back again “in the days ahead”.

The management of the newspaper said it has since reported the incident to the police division in Utako district. The attack is coming about 10 years after suicide bombers attacked the newspaper’s offices in the FCT and Kaduna state, killing 11 people.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s facing many problems, we are worried – British High Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Catriona Laing, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, has expressed worry over the deteriorating security situation in the country. Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of a reception held to welcome home the 2019/2020 UK Chevening scholarship beneficiaries, Laing said the UK government is keen on helping Nigeria win its fight against insecurity. She said […]
News

S’Africa’s COVID-19 infections pass 600,000

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

South Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed 600,000, the health ministry said on Friday, although the number of new cases has been declining since a peak in July.   Despite imposing one of the world’s toughest lockdowns at the end of March when the country had only a few hundred cases, South Africa saw a […]
News

Revealed: Gulak was warned against going to Owerri –Source

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…saying ‘we are all Nigerians’ More facts emerged yesterday on how Dr. Ahmed Gulak, the murdered chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was advised against going to Owerri, Imo State capital, for the public hearing on constitution review. An impeccable source, according to an online news portal, TheCable’s report, said Gulak, despite the warnings, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica