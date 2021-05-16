Gunmen attack traditional ruler’s palace in Benue, destroy property

*Police arrest one suspect

Gunmen over the weekend attacked the palace of the kindred head of Jor Fada, Chief Terhile Atser at No 36 Jooji Kyado Street, Gboko East in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

They also destroyed vehicles and other properties worth millions of naira belonging to the monarch.

Chief Atser is a sibling to the former Chairman of the state’s Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Mr. Terzungwe Atser and PDP youth leader in Gboko, Hon. Aliyu Nomishu.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be unknown but the victim told New Telegraph that he suspected one of his subjects (name withheld) who recently threatened his life.

An eyewitness, Mr. Robert Nomishu, who is a younger brother to Zaki Atser, said the gunmen numbering about five, stormed the palace with guns, axes and machetes at about 1:45 a.m. on Friday searching for the traditional ruler who was away for a burial of one of his relations out of town.

