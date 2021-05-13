Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack two police stations, kill cop in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Gunmen yesterday killed a policeman during attacks on two police stations in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko MacDon, said in a statement that the gunmen, who came in two vehicles, first attacked the Etim Ekpo Area Command where the police officer was killed. MacDon said the gunmen later proceeded to the Ika Divisional Police Station where they were successfully repelled by the security operatives.

He said: “About 6.30am today (yesterday), armed men, in their numbers, armed with AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, in two vehicles, attacked the rented building housing the Etim Ekpo Area Command and Division. “The undaunted and vigilant police officers on duty, gallantly fought back, repelled them and averted the intended carnage. Unfortunately, a dedicated officer, one PC Edogi Bassey paid the supreme price while a small portion of the building was torched. “The gunmen, who proceeded to Ika Division to perpetrate their nefarious activities, were successfully repelled leaving the station intact without loss of lives or arms.” The PPRO added that the worrisome trend of attacks on police was being addressed by the authorities and that it required the support of all. He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, who is going round formations and divisions to ensure alertness and safety of officers, men and the people, has called on law-abiding citizens to volunteer timely information that will enable the police tackle the present security challenges.” The incident is the latest in a series of attacks on police officers and security facilities in the state. On Sunday, a police station in Ikot Odon Otoro, Abak Local Government Area, was razed by gunmen. Vehicles at the station were also set ablaze. The attack came 48 hours after the Odoro Ikpe Police Station in Ini Local Government Area was invaded by gunmen. Some officers were reportedly killed in the attack. On May 1, two police officers were also killed when gunmen attacked a police station in Ikono Local Government Area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

BBC alleges assault on team by Father Mbaka

Posted on Author Reporter

  A popular Catholic priest in Nigeria, Father Ejike Mbaka, and some members of his church, assaulted a BBC team and two others at his complex in Emene town in south-eastern Enugu State on Wednesday evening. BBC journalists Chioma Obianinwa and Nnamdi Agbanelo, as well as their driver, Ndubuisi Nwafor, were accompanied by another Catholic […]
Metro & Crime

Police extortion: Angry motorists block Abakaliki/Enugu highway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Motorists on Friday  blocked the boundary axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway to protest alleged extortion and intimidation by police operatives from the Enugu State Police Command at a check point in the area. The blockade frustrated the movement of many commuters travelling from Abakaliki to Enugu as the protesting drivers insisted that […]
Metro & Crime

Soldiers raid mosque in Kano, arrest 10 suspected Boko Haram militants

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano The Nigrian Army on Saturday evening stormed a Boko Haram suspected mosque located at Filin Lazio, Hotoro in Kano metropolis and arrested no fewer than 10 suspects. Reports have it that the operation was conducted in a very professional manner without drawing the ire of Muslims who were just breaking their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica