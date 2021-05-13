Gunmen attack two police stations, kill cop in A’Ibom

Gunmen yesterday killed a policeman during attacks on two police stations in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko MacDon, said in a statement that the gunmen, who came in two vehicles, first attacked the Etim Ekpo Area Command where the police officer was killed. MacDon said the gunmen later proceeded to the Ika Divisional Police Station where they were successfully repelled by the security operatives.

He said: “About 6.30am today (yesterday), armed men, in their numbers, armed with AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, in two vehicles, attacked the rented building housing the Etim Ekpo Area Command and Division. “The undaunted and vigilant police officers on duty, gallantly fought back, repelled them and averted the intended carnage. Unfortunately, a dedicated officer, one PC Edogi Bassey paid the supreme price while a small portion of the building was torched. “The gunmen, who proceeded to Ika Division to perpetrate their nefarious activities, were successfully repelled leaving the station intact without loss of lives or arms.” The PPRO added that the worrisome trend of attacks on police was being addressed by the authorities and that it required the support of all. He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, who is going round formations and divisions to ensure alertness and safety of officers, men and the people, has called on law-abiding citizens to volunteer timely information that will enable the police tackle the present security challenges.” The incident is the latest in a series of attacks on police officers and security facilities in the state. On Sunday, a police station in Ikot Odon Otoro, Abak Local Government Area, was razed by gunmen. Vehicles at the station were also set ablaze. The attack came 48 hours after the Odoro Ikpe Police Station in Ini Local Government Area was invaded by gunmen. Some officers were reportedly killed in the attack. On May 1, two police officers were also killed when gunmen attacked a police station in Ikono Local Government Area.

