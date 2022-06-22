Metro & Crime

Gunmen behead former Anambra lawmaker after collecting N15m ransom

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo,

Gunmen in Anambra State have beheaded a former lawmaker, Bar Nelson Achukwu, after the sum of N15 million was paid as ransom for his release.

The former lawmaker had between 2003 and 2007 had represented Nnewi South 2 Constituency in the state House of Assembly

Hon. Achukwu, a physically challenged person was said to have been found beheaded after the family paid a random of about N15 million to his abductors.

The victim, a lawyer, (2003-2007) who hails from Ukpo, in the Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was kidnapped from his home in Ukpor on June 9th, 2022.

The incident came less than one month after the lawmaker representing Aguata constituency 2 which is Governor Chukuwma Soludo’s constituency, at the state Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye, was abducted and beheaded in similar circumstances by the same unknown gunmen.

It was learnt that the headless body of Achukwu was found by his relatives about two weeks after his abduction between the boundary of Uke and Ukpor.

Source close to the family who did not want his name in print disclosed that the deceased ex-lawmaker was quickly buried by the family on June 21, 2022, as his body was already decomposing.

 

Our Reporters

